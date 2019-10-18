close
Fri Oct 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
October 18, 2019

IMF chief hopes ‘the will holds’ for a Brexit deal

Top Story

AFP
October 18, 2019

WASHINGTON: IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva welcomed news Britain has reached a deal to leave the European Union, but cautioned on Thursday that the details remain to be seen.

“This, of course, is welcome,” she said of the Brexit deal announced earlier Thursday.“We would like to see the agreement being reached,” she told reporters at the start of the International Monetary Fund annual meeting.“When there is a will there is a deal ... and my hope is that the will holds in all quarters. So let’s see whether that happens.”

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story