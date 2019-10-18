IMF chief hopes ‘the will holds’ for a Brexit deal

WASHINGTON: IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva welcomed news Britain has reached a deal to leave the European Union, but cautioned on Thursday that the details remain to be seen.

“This, of course, is welcome,” she said of the Brexit deal announced earlier Thursday.“We would like to see the agreement being reached,” she told reporters at the start of the International Monetary Fund annual meeting.“When there is a will there is a deal ... and my hope is that the will holds in all quarters. So let’s see whether that happens.”