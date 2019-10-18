close
Fri Oct 18, 2019
AFP
October 18, 2019

Brexit will not be delayed, says Juncker

Top Story

AFP
October 18, 2019

BRUSSELS: European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker congratulated Prime Minister Boris Johnson on their Brexit withdrawal deal on Thursday and said it meant there would be “no further delay”.

“We have a deal, and this deal means there is no need for any kind of prolongation,” Juncker told reporters as he welcomed the British leader to EU headquarters ahead of summit talks.

Arriving later at an EU summit of leaders expected to endorse the new withdrawal plan, Juncker said he hoped British MPs would pass the plan as agreed so that Britain can leave on October 31. “There will be no prolongation. There is not an argument for further

delay—it has to be done now,” he said.

“We have a deal. The British prime minister has to make sure it passes the hurdles of the British parliament. I was ruling out any sort of prolongation. We have a deal. I’m satisfied that we were able to find a deal. I’m sad that Britain will be leaving the European Union,” he said, adding that Johnson agreed that there should be no more delay.

