Royal couple tour Badshahi Mosque, play cricket

LAHORE: Prince William and his wife Kate explored Pakistan’s cultural capital Lahore on Thursday, cracking cricket balls and touring the towering historic Badshahi Mosque, where the Duchess of Cambridge donned a headscarf.

William and Kate were given a tour of the holy site in Lahore on the fourth day of their royal tour of Pakistan. Kate wore an emerald green headscarf with a gold trim and a matching shalwar kameez by Maheen Khan during the couple’s visit to the second-largest mosque in Pakistan.

Walking in with Imam Abdul Kabir Azad and the Honorary Consul to the UK Fakir Aijazuddin, the duchess had bare feet, while the duke wore black socks with his cream linen suit. The late Diana visited the religious site in 1991, on one of her visits to the country. It was also included in the 2006 royal tour of the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall.

William and Kate walked on a red carpet through the holy building with the imam before being given a tour of the inside, where they heard a Quran verse. The couple were invited to sit down cross-legged after being introduced to a group of scholars and religious leaders, who were sitting on cushions, for a discussion on promoting interfaith harmony among communities.

Among the group was Dr Ayesha Leghari, who explained the verse to them. “I was telling them how it is compulsory for us to respect other religions,” Dr Leghari told reporters afterwards. “God sent a messenger to every part of the globe and peace is to be attained through the process of growth. (William and Kate) were interested in finding out about how the youth thought about interfaith interactions.” She added that the couple were “charming” and interested and engaged in the discussion.

When William and Kate left the mosque, they were told by Aijazuddin: “If there’s one word to describe your visit, it is joy. You have radiated joy wherever you have been.” The duke replied: “We are very happy people.”

During the royal couple’s visit to the SOS Children’s Village orphanage, Kate gave a brief speech along with a short greeting in Urdu and celebrated children’s birthdays.

“Earlier this year I talked about the fact that it takes a village to raise a child. The village we’ve seen here today is the best representation of that ideal that I could have possibly imagined,” she said.The royal couple later took to the crease at the National Cricket Academy, where they both hit a few runs as they played alongside a host of current and former cricket stars, including current bowling coach Waqar Younis.

The couple rounded off the trip with a visit to the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital, founded by Prime Minister Imran Khan, where Diana is remembered fondly for helping raise money for the facility in the 1990s.

Kensington Palace has called the Cambridges’ five-day trip, which ends on Friday, their “most complex” tour to date as the royals seek to boost ties between the UK and the second largest country in the Commonwealth.

The couple have spent much of the trip promoting various causes, from girls’ education to conservation and climate change awareness as they criss-crossed the country.