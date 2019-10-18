close
Fri Oct 18, 2019
MPs vote to hold rare Saturday session

Top Story

LONDON: British lawmakers on Thursday voted narrowly in favour of holding the first parliamentary session on a Saturday in 37 years, to debate the government’s new Brexit deal.

Members of the lower chamber House of Commons voted 287 to 275 in favour. It would only be parliament’s fifth Saturday session since the eve of World War II.

