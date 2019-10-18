MPs vote to hold rare Saturday session

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: British lawmakers on Thursday voted narrowly in favour of holding the first parliamentary session on a Saturday in 37 years, to debate the government’s new Brexit deal.
Members of the lower chamber House of Commons voted 287 to 275 in favour. It would only be parliament’s fifth Saturday session since the eve of World War II.
LONDON: British lawmakers on Thursday voted narrowly in favour of holding the first parliamentary session on a Saturday in 37 years, to debate the government’s new Brexit deal.
Members of the lower chamber House of Commons voted 287 to 275 in favour. It would only be parliament’s fifth Saturday session since the eve of World War II.