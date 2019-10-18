JUI-F holds ‘challenge rally’ in CM’s hometown

MINGORA: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) on Thursday staged ‘challenge rally’ at the home town of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan. Addressing a ‘challenge rally’ taken out in Mela Daag (Matta tehsil), provincial vice-president Maulana Mufti Fazal Ghafoor said that the people rejected the hollow claims of the chief minister about the JUI-F Azadi March. He said that the challenge march clearly conveyed the message to the chief minister to stay away from the JUI-F Azadi March on October 27. Maulana Ghafoor said that they had firmly resolved to do or die but could not return from Islamabad without toppling the government. He said that in the wake of Azadi March, the oppressed people, lawyers, journalists, traders, doctors, would get freedom from the ‘selected’ government’s occupation. It was learnt that the JUI-F challenge rally were mostly motorcyclists who reached Matta after covering 18 kilometers distance.