Islamabad Police

Islamabad: The Homicide Unit of Islamabad Police on Thursday resolved a blind murder case and arrested an accused who killed owner of mobile shop during dacoity attempt in Rawat Bazaar, police said. Nazakat Hussain was murdered by unknown persons during dacoity attempt at his mobile shop in Rawat Bazaar and case (No.66) under section 302/394 PPC was registered at Sihala Police Station.