US-Pak TDC delegation to visit Houston

KARACHI: Senior Vice-President FPCCI, Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig along with founding president US-Pak Trade Development Council, Syed Turab Shah and Secretary General, Aminullah Hussaini called on Nathan Seifert, senior commercial officer and Tashfeen Mehdi at the US Consulate Karachi to discuss their forthcoming trade delegation visit to an exhibition in Houston.

The exhibition will be held from November 23 to 24, 2019, and more than 70 business outlets including, fashion, education, textile, food processing, surgical, sports goods, real estate and oil and gas from Pakistan are participating in the exhibition followed by B2B meetings.

Ikhtiar Baig will lead the delegation and meet representatives of various chambers including Greater Houston Partnership, Pakistan Chamber of Commerce Houston, Houston Karachi Sister City Association, Pakistan Association Greater Houston. The US-Pak Trade Development Council will host a dinner reception on Nov 23 and will be attended by congressmen, senators, businessmen, officials of Pakistan Consulate General, exhibitors, press and electronic media.

The present volume of trade between US and Pakistan is US $6.5 billion per annum out of which exports from Pakistan are valued at US $3.6 billion and imports from USA are $2.9 billion. There exists a great potential to enhance trade. Both the leaders in their recent meeting desired to double the volume.

Baig suggested the inclusion of textile and leather sectors in GSP scheme for duty free export to US, whereas Nathan Seifert desired to increase imports from US to balance the exportable surplus in favor of Pakistan. Baig hoped the visit will create new avenues of trade and investment between the two countries.