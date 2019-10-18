100 power feeders in KP to be made theft free

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Power and Petroleum, Omar Ayub Khan has said that another 100 electricity feeders in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) shall be cleared from theft by the end of December 2019 and extensive campaign on these feeders is in full swing.

The minister said this while talking to KP Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, who along with provincial Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhangra and provincial Adviser on Energy Himayatullah Khan, met him here Thursday.

During the meeting Jahangir Khan Tareen, Federal Secretaries Power and Petroleum Divisions and other officials were also present. The federal minister informed KP CM that on clearance of these 100 feeders, load management shall also come to zero. Electricity, oil and gas related matters pertaining to the province of KP were discussed in detail during the meeting.

Omar Ayub Khan assured chief minister that for development of industries and other businesses in the province, both Power and Petroleum Divisions will extend their all-out support. He said that already major projects by both the Divisions are in the pipeline.

Talking about the provision of uninterrupted electricity, the federal minister said that sufficient amount of power exists at the national grid and the Power Division is taking effective steps in order to remove hurdles in provision of electricity to maximum areas. He also apprised the KP CM of the anti-theft campaign. He extended gratitude to the CM and entire KP government for their support in the operation against electricity thieves.

The KP chief minister thanked federal minister for their active support in development of industries and other business in the province. He also assured the power minister of all-out support against power thieves. He said that the provincial government has been extending full support in this regard.