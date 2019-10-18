Oman armed forces commander meets naval chief

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Staff of Sultan’s Armed Forces of Oman, Lt General Ahmed bin Harith Al-Nabhani called on Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, at Naval Headquarters on Thursday.

Upon arrival at the Naval Headquarters, the visiting dignitary was received by chief of the Naval Staff.

A smartly turned out contingent of the Pakistan Navy presented him the Guard of Honour. The dignitary laid floral wreath at the Shuhada’s monument and was then introduced to the Principal Staff Officers at Naval Headquarters. Lt General Ahmed bin Harith Al-Nabhani called on chief of the naval staff in his office.

During the meeting, professional matters of mutual interest and bilateral defence ties were discussed. Chief of the Naval Staff highlighted Pakistan’s commitment and performance in fight against terrorism and Pakistan Navy’s efforts for ensuring maritime security and peace in the region through participation in multinational Combined Maritime Force (CMF).