Three injured as rain, windstorm hit parts of KP

PESHAWAR: At least three persons sustained injuries as rain and windstorm hit parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including the provincial metropolis, on Thursday.

Three people including two minors' sustained injuries in a roof collapse and tree fall incidents in Mardan district. The first incident occurred at Shahbaz Garhi where the roof of a house collapsed. As a result, two minors identified as Emad, 5, and Shaista, 12, were injured. Rescue 1122 shifted them to District Headquarters Hospital.

Other incident occurred at Mardan-Nowshera where a tree fell on a Qingqi auto rickshaw. This left driver Sajjad Khan injured. Rescue 1122 shifted him to Mardan Medical Complex.

Meanwhile, light rain lashed the provincial capital in the evening, turning the weather pleasant and bringing the temperature down.

Besides, the provincial metropolis the shower, followed by thunderstorm was received at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar and Kohat divisions. According to the metrological department, the rain recorded in different parts of the province was Takht Bai 11, Mohmand Dam 10, Besham 07, Parachinar 05, Saidu Sharif 03, Malamjabba 02, Timergara 01 millimetre.

As per met office forecast during the next 24 hours rain, thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in Malakand, Swat, Bunner, Shangla, Upper & Lower Dir, Bajaur, Chitral, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera Charsadda, Mohmand, Peshawar, Khyber, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Kurram and Orakzai while at isolated places in Bannu, Lakki Marwat, North Waziristan, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank and South Waziristan districts. Snowfall may also be expected at the high mountainous peaks of Shangla, Chitral, Swat, Upper Dir and Mansehra districts.