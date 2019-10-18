26 employees of KP Governor’s House repatriated to parent depts

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman has ordered the repatriation of 26 additional staff members of his secretariat/house to the parent departments.

In a letter written to the Establishment Department, the governor directed to repatriate all the additional staff to their parent departments. Those to be repatriated included deputy secretary, private secretaries, personnel assistants, section officers, superintendents, assistants, stenographers, senior, junior clerks, drivers and naib qasid. An official handout said the decision has been taken as per the austerity vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. It would save Rs25 million from the Governor's House budget annually. The communication said the governor has used official helicopter only for 6 hours in one year.