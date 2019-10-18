14 killed as two groups clash in Tank

TANK: At least 14 persons were killed and two others, including a woman, sustained injuries when two rival groups clashed at separate places in Amakhel village in the limits of Mullazai Police Station on Thursday, said official sources.

They said that two groups led by Inam Marwat and Bhittani had been at loggerheads since long. The sources said the members of Bhittani group allegedly shot dead Bilal and Umar Hayat of Inam group near Sharbati Wanda.

The sources added that after learning about the killing of his two men by Bhittani group, the armed men belonging to the Inam group came to Amakhel Bazaar and allegedly gunned down two men of the rival group.

In retaliation, they said, armed men ambushed a coach carrying passengers belonging to the Bhittani tribe on Darabin Road. Resultantly, nine persons were killed on the spot and four others sustained injuries.

The dead were identified as Haider Khan, Firdous Jamal, Zarghun Shah, Mumtaz Khan, Ali Ahmed Gul, Muhammad Sajjad, Asmatullah, Arifullah, Ghulam Mohyuddin, Anwar, Bilal and Umar Hayat along Saya Bibi and a minor, Muhammad Ismail. After the incident, the situation turned tense in the area and heavy police contingents and security forces personnel reached Amakhel.

The police cordoned off the area and launched search operation for the arrest of the accused. The dead and injured were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Tank where condition of the injured was stated to be critical. It was learnt that the relatives of the victims staged protest at the premises of the hospital against the shortage of stretchers and other facilities. It may be added that both the groups were wanted to the police in connection with their alleged involvement in crimes of heinous nature.