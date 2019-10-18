Red Cross Society of China gifts PRCS 800 cycles

Islamabad:The Chinese government Thursday expressed its resolve to expand collaboration and cooperation with the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) to alleviate the suffering of the most vulnerable population of the country, says a press release.

Addressing a ceremony organized here at the PRCS NHQ in connection with the handover of 800 bicycles donated by the Red Cross Society of China under the ‘Volunteers on Wheels’ project, Chinese Ambassador in Islamabad Yao Jing stressed the need for strengthening cooperation among countries of the region for human development and community services to make a difference in the lives of the people.

He said after including input from PRCS regional branches, further avenues of collaboration between the PRCS and Red Cross Society of China could be explored, and specifically offered cooperation in training of volunteers.

Speaking on the occasion, PRCS Chairman Dr Saeed Elahi thanked the Chinese ambassador for gracing the ceremony. He also expressed gratitude to the Red Cross Society of China and the IFRC for their services towards the humanity as well as support to the PRCS.

He said the ‘Volunteers on Wheels’ was a simple low-cost initiative that will be beneficial for the volunteers as well as the people they were serving.

He said trainings will be imparted and awareness sessions will be conducted in different communities under the initiative, which will enhance the PRCS’ community outreach for provision of first aid services, hygiene promotion, road safety, climate change and cleanliness drive.

Dr Saeed Elahi said it was indeed a great blessing for Pakistan to have China as its neighbour and an all-weather business and strategic partner and friend.