Media workshop

Islamabad: The Individualland Pakistan and Information for All Programm (IFAP) have jointly planned to organise a two-day workshop on 'Tools for Media Information Literacy' at Plastic Centre, Quaid-i-Azam University.
The event to be held on October 22-23 is meant to enable young journalists to interpret and make informed judgments as users of information and media.
