Fri Oct 18, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 18, 2019

Media workshop

Islamabad

Islamabad: The Individualland Pakistan and Information for All Programm (IFAP) have jointly planned to organise a two-day workshop on 'Tools for Media Information Literacy' at Plastic Centre, Quaid-i-Azam University.

The event to be held on October 22-23 is meant to enable young journalists to interpret and make informed judgments as users of information and media.

