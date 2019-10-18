Imam, Akif shine for Balochistan

FAISALABAD: Imamul Haq’s half-century and Akif Javed’s three wickets secured a seven-wicket win for Balochistan over Southern Punjab in the ninth match of the National T20 Cup at Iqbal Stadium on Thursday, says a press release.

Balochistan captain Haris Sohail decided to bowl first after winning the toss and the decision produced the desired results immediately. Young pacer Akif removed Shan Masood and Mohammad Hafeez in the first over.

The left-arm pacer struck again in the death overs, accounting for Aamer Yamin’s wicket. In his four overs, Akif took three wickets for 16 runs.

Sohaib Maqsood and Wahab Riaz helped Southern Punjab reach a respectable score of 144-7. Sohaib scored a 34-ball 35 while Wahab cracked 31 off 17 balls with three fours and a six.

Balochistan got off to a solid start thanks to a well-crafted 51 off 39 balls by Imam. The left-handed opener cracked six fours and stitched a 60-run opening stand with Awais Zia (22 off 24) before the latter lost his wicket on the penultimate ball of the ninth over.

Haris and Imran Butt’s unbeaten scores of 25 off 22 and 28 off 21, respectively, ensured Balochistan chased down the total comfortably with seven wickets and three balls to spare.

Mohammad Zahid and Wahab picked up two wickets each. Imam was declared man-of-the-match.

Scores in brief: Southern Punjab 144-7, 20 overs (Sohaib Maqsood 35, Wahab Riaz 31, Aamer Yamin 27; Akif Javed 3-16, Mohammad Asghar 2-17). Balochistan 145-3, 19.3 overs (Imamul Haq 51, Imran Butt 28 not out, Haris Sohail 25 not out, Awais Zia 22; Zahid Mahmood 2-28, Wahab Riaz 2-37).