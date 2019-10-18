Five dead in Philippine quake

MANILA: Five people were killed and dozens were injured after a powerful earthquake hit the southern Philippines, authorities said on Thursday.

The 6.4-magnitude quake struck the Mindanao region on Wednesday night, reducing dozens of houses to rubble on the southern third of the Philippines. On Thursday afternoon, authorities said five people were killed and 53 injured, mainly in a cluster of small farming towns. Three people were killed in landslides while another was crushed by the collapsed wall of a house. The fifth suffered a fatal heart attack, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said. No fatalities were reported in Mindanao´s major cities. Local authorities had earlier told AFP three children were among the dead. The Philippine seismology office has recorded more than 300 weaker aftershocks in the area since the big quake, but authorities said they do not expect the toll to rise significantly.