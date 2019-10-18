P&T Gymkhana advance

LAHORE: P&T Gymkhana marched into the 2nd round of 35th M Yaseen Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament after crushing Muslim Gym by 110 runs played at Cricket Center ground on Thursday. Fine century by Tayyab Tahir was the main feature of the match

Scores: P&T Gym 215/5 in 20 Overs (Tayyab Tahir 120 including 7x6, 11x4, Yawar Bashir 26, Karamat Ali 31, M Anees 3/51, Noman Aslam 2/31).

Muslim Gym 105 all out in 18.4 Overs (Farhan NAzar 10, M Mohsin 15, Fahad Mahmood 33, Noman Aslam 10, Naeem Liaqat 3/6, Attayab Ahmed 2/27, Sajid Mehmood 2/25).