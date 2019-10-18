close
Fri Oct 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 18, 2019

Annual Sports Festival from Nov 1

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 18, 2019

LAHORE: Lahore Lyceum Gulberg Campus’ Annual Sports Festival will begin from November 1 in which teams from the best schools of the provincial capital will participate.

The Sports Fest which is organized in the ground of The Lahore Lyceum’s Gulberg Campus will feature competitions in Badminton, Table Tennis, Basketball, Throw Ball, Futsal, Tug-of-War, Arm Wrestling, Super Sixes and Fifa games. Sports Teacher Malik Hussnain has been appointed as the coordinator of this three days Sports Festival.

The principal Hina Anjum says that restoring sports activities is the most important need of the hour. Sports and games along with physical development of students protect them from different social evils including drug addiction. Also, games help in character building and inculcate the spirit of moving forward in them.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports