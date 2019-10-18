Annual Sports Festival from Nov 1

LAHORE: Lahore Lyceum Gulberg Campus’ Annual Sports Festival will begin from November 1 in which teams from the best schools of the provincial capital will participate.

The Sports Fest which is organized in the ground of The Lahore Lyceum’s Gulberg Campus will feature competitions in Badminton, Table Tennis, Basketball, Throw Ball, Futsal, Tug-of-War, Arm Wrestling, Super Sixes and Fifa games. Sports Teacher Malik Hussnain has been appointed as the coordinator of this three days Sports Festival.

The principal Hina Anjum says that restoring sports activities is the most important need of the hour. Sports and games along with physical development of students protect them from different social evils including drug addiction. Also, games help in character building and inculcate the spirit of moving forward in them.