Fri Oct 18, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 18, 2019

Pak cricket needs reforms, says Afridi

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 18, 2019

GUJRANWALA: Former all-rounder Shahid Afridi said that national cricket needs necessary reforms to produce and promote the new talent in the country; he said this while addressing at Chamber of Commerce and Industry Gujranwala on Thursday.

Afridi said Pakistan cricket team have experienced continuous up and downs during the last 70 years. “Besides promoting the new talent we must work to make our players competent enough to serve the country for a long time”. Afridi further said that Sri Lanka played well and won the series while Pakistan played with stars but lost. “We have to make tough decisions to improve”. He said that he wants to set up a cricket academy but Sindh government did not give a positive response.

