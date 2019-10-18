PFB delegation meets Punjab governor

LAHORE: A delegation of Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) met Governor Punjab Ch Sarwar at Governor House.

The delegation was led by Syed Fakhar Ali Shah President Pakistan Federation Baseball. He was accompanied by Dr Azimuddin Lakhvi Advisor to Health Minister Punjab, Shah Manzar Farid Executive Director, Miss Sadia Alvi Chairperson Women Wing, Dr. Shaheen Gulraiz Director Youth Baseball Development, Basit Murtaza Coach Pakistan team, International Baseball Players of Pakistan and other Federation officials were present.

According to Sheikh Mazhar Ahmed, Syed Fakhar Ali Shah briefed Governor Punjab about baseball. At the meeting, Syed Fakhr Ali Shah presented the governor with the report of the international baseball tournament played this year. Pakistan won a Silver medal in the 14th West Asia Baseball Cup played in Sri Lanka while Pakistan took sixth position in the tenth U-15 Asian Baseball Championship which was played in China. The Governor congratulated Fakhr Shah on Pakistan’s outstanding performance.

Fakhar Shah added that Pakistan has participated in the U-15 Asian Baseball Championship in September. In which young players of Pakistan performed well and Pakistan’s Syed M Shah won Asian Best Hitter Award and Zeeshan Amin won Best Outfielder Award.

Shah informed the governor that there is no baseball stadium or ground in Pakistan. The Governor assured Fakhar Ali Shah of his cooperation in this regard and said that you should prepare a proposal for this and also look for a suitable place for baseball ground.

On this occasion the Women and Youth Wing of Pakistan Federation Baseball also met the wife of Governor Punjab Mrs. Parveen Sarwar. Miss Sadia Alvi Chairperson Woman Wing and Dr Shaheen Gulraiz Director Youth Development during the meeting apprised the wife of Governor about the efforts of women baseball development in Pakistan.