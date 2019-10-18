PCB upset over Mushahidullah’s statement

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has expressed its disappointment over the statement of Senator Mushahidullah Khan, who declared the inclusion of Ahmed Shahzed and Umar Akmal as a forced selection for the Sri Lankan series.

The PCB in a statement responded with disappointment in response to comments made by Senator Mushahidullah Khan and made its position clear on the Senate Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination.

The PCB said: “The PCB is saddened with the learned Senator’s comments and wishes to put the facts right.A PCB press release read: “Firstly, Misbah-ul-Haq, along with the selection committee, is completely empowered to select the best available players to represent Pakistan, taking into account the player performances, form, fitness and using his own judgement, assessment and insight - a right he has earned through his illustrious career. “Secondly, the PCB encourages and ensures the independence of its selectors enabling them to work without any fear or favour. This key practice was maintained in the selection of the Pakistan cricket team for the series against Sri Lanka, and neither Misbah-ul-Haq was influenced by the PCB nor by the upper circles. “Thirdly, Ahmed Shehzad and Umar Akmal had earned selections through their performances in the HBL Pakistan Super League 2019, which was the last T20 event held prior to the T20I series against Sri Lanka.