Malik signs for SA franchise

JOHANNESBURG: Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik will join Johannesburg-based Jozi Stars for the latter stages of the Mzansi Super League Twenty20 tournament this season. The franchise announced on Thursday that Malik would take over from West Indian Chris Gayle, the franchise’s marquee overseas signing. Gayle is only available for the first six of the Stars’ ten league matches.
