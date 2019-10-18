close
Fri Oct 18, 2019
‘Several sports schemes being launched in Punjab’

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 18, 2019

LAHORE: Several sports schemes are being launched by Sports Board Punjab under the policy of govt to promote sports culture in the province; this was stated by DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh during his visit to Karol Ghati cricket stadium on Thursday.

Aulakh urged the youth of the province to come forward and demonstrate their sports potential in national sports competitions. “It is right time for talented youth of the province to hone their sports skills at top level sports facilities established by Sports Board Punjab,” he added. “We are trying to provide maximum sports facilities to youth of the province”. Aulakh was accompanied by Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti and DSO Tanveer Shah during his visit. Aulakh was quite impressed with Carol Ghati cricket ground. He inspected pavilion and various parts of the cricket ground. He also planted a sapling on this occasion. Aulakh also witnessed an exhibition cricket match played between Carol Star Cricket Club and MP Gymkhana Cricket Club at Carol Ghati ground.

Meanwhile, Adnan Arshad Aulakh also planted a sapling outside Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) Gymnasium Hall under tree plantation campaign on Thursday.

