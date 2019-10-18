Ibrahim hits ton for Balochistan

LAHORE: M Ibrahim scored a century for Balochistan against Central Punjab, while Ammad Butt and Haris Javed took five wickets for Central Punjab and Southern Punjab, respectively on the third day of the third round of National U-19 three-day tournament on Thursday, as both matches ended in a draw.

At Jinnah Stadium in Sialkot, Balochistan in their second innings were dismissed for 166 in 62 overs. M Ibrahim scored an unbeaten 161-ball 105 with 21 fours.For Central Punjab, Ammad Butt was the most successful bowler with five for 40 in 15 overs.

Chasing 147 to win the match, Central Punjab could score only 85 for three in 13 overs, when stumps were drawn. Khalil ur Rehman top-scored with 36 off 39 balls and included five fours. Balochistan’s Jahangir Khan grabbed two wickets for 24 in four overs.

In the second match of the day, resuming their second innings on 77 for three Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were bowled out for 188 in 66.5 overs against Southern Punjab at KRL Stadium in Rawalpindi. Nasir Faraz top-scored with 60, while Saqib Jamil chipped in with a 120-ball 57 and hit eight fours.

Chasing 192 to win the match, Southern Punjab were on the verge of losing the match, but Qamar Riaz who came to bat number eight scored 10 off 49 balls and secure a draw. At stumps, Southern Punjab were eight for 125 in 44 overs. Basit Ali top-scored 43 off 64 balls and struck eight fours. For Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Aamir Khan and M Ali took three wickets apiece.

Scores in brief: Balochistan U-19 v Central Punjab U-19, Jinnah Stadium, Sialkot

Balochistan U-19 358-7, 83 overs (M 104, Ubaid Ullah 61, M Ibrahim 53; Ali Mustafa 3-75, Qasim Akram 2-71) and 166 all-out, 62 overs (M Ibrahim 105 not out; Ammad Butt 5-40)

Central Punjab U-19 370-8, 83 overs (Saad Bin Athar 108, Bilal Munir 64, Qasim Akram 64; M Junaid 4-115) and 85-3, 13 overs (Khalil-ur-Rehman 36, Saad Bin Athar 32; Jahangir Khan 2-24)

Result: Match drawn

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U-19 v Southern Punjab U-19, KRL Stadium, Rawalpindi

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U-19 270 all-out, 72.3 overs (Saqib Jamil 65, Talha Roshan 65; M Zahid 5-64) and 188 all-out, 66.5 overs (Nasir Faraz 60, Saqib Jamil 57; Haris Javed 5-47)

Southern Punjab 267 all-out, 83 overs (Basit Ali 82, M Asif 58; Haris Khan 3-76, Saqib Jamil 2-23, M Ali 2-75) and 125-8, 44 overs ( Basit Ali 43; M Ali 3-18, Aamir Khan 3-43) Result: Match drawn.