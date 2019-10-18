close
Fri Oct 18, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 18, 2019

BD security officials arrive

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 18, 2019

LAHORE: A security delegation from Bangladesh has arrived in Pakistan on Thursday to review the arrangements being made for their U-16 and women’s cricket teams. The security team will review arrangements made in Karachi on Friday and will be briefed by the Pakistan Cricket Board on Saturday in Lahore. The PCB is hoping to organise fixtures of the Bangladesh U-16 side in Rawalpindi. Sri Lanka were the last team to tour Pakistan when they played a three-match ODI series in Karachi and the same number of T20Is in Lahore. The visiting players had thanked the crowd and authorities for their arrangements for the limited-overs tour.

