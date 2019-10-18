PTF delegation to attend ATF AGM in India

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) delegation plans to attend Asian Tennis Federation (ATF) AGM and elections scheduled to be held during 29 Nov to 1 Dec, in Bangalore (India). Pakistan delegation comprising Senator S. Dilawar Abbas (life time Vice-President ATF, Patron PTF, and Chairman, SNGPL Board of Directors) and Tariq Murtaza, President Islamabad Tennis Association, intends to attend ATF AGM and the elections. Even the President PTF, Salim Saifullah Khan, said he would have attended a part of the event, provided the Indian Davis Cup team had agreed to come to play their Davis Cup tie in Islamabad, 29 and 30 Nov, because he’s firmly of the opinion that sports should be above politics. The President PTF, while commenting on the tie, reiterated that the Indian team would be provided all possible hospitality and security during the visit. All arrangements of PTF have already been approved by the ITF per their requirements. The PTF has already hosted several Davis Cup teams during the past two years and the arrangements were highly appreciated by the teams and the ITF officials who visited Islamabad for supervising the ties. The President PTF also mentioned the current visit of the members of Royal family of United Kingdom and this clearly signified that the security situation in the country is of a very high standard.