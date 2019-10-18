Kim, Nari pace setters in Pak Open Golf

LAHORE: After the completion of the first round in this four rounds Pakistan Open Golf Championship 2019 being held under the umbrella of Pakistan Golf Federation along with Asian Development Tour, in progress in Lahore, and participated by 113 aspirants for the national golf title including 81 leading Pakistani golf professionals, 21 foreign players from 10 countries, five amateurs and six invitees, it was Johyung Kim of Korea and Nari Gamma of Japan who played an amazing and inspiring first round of gross 66, six under par, to set the pace in this title bearing event.

In the face of intense challenge offered by 111 other ambitious hopefuls, these highly skilled young ones of Asia were right on target from the word go and through accurate hitting from the tees and perfection loaded fairway shots, they gave an indication of their intention to appear as relentless ones of this international golf event in Lahore, on a golf course that looks superb in terms of undulations, trimmed fairways and speedy greens. Two strokes behind the leaders is Oscar Zattarwali of Sweden. He is another champion who showed ample control and command in the first eighteen holes and except for one blemish, he was elegant and outstanding on the run of play and his effort fetched him a round of gross 68, four under par.

The leaders of the first round may be satisfied with their own effort but from the competitive angle their nearest challengers are six Pakistani golf professionals, namely, M. Nazir, his brother M. Munir, Moazzam Siddique, Amjad Yousaf, Zohaib Asif and the seasoned one, Shahid Javed Khan.

These enthusiastic and reassured champions of the national golf scene reflected remarkable control over execution of their long drives and backed this up with splendid putting on the greens, and this phenomenal effort helped them to compile a score of gross 69, three under par.