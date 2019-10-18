Punjab team named for National Games

LAHORE: Pakistan Archery Federation (PAF) selection committee Thursday named a 6-member Punjab team for the National Games.

Secretary General PAF, Wisal M Khan who was also Chairman of the Selection Committee announced the team including men and women 3 players each. Ghulam Dastageer, Mursleen and Danish Abbas have been selected for men team while Yamna Naz, Sadia Mai and Rida Qamar for women team.

He said that the selection of the players purely on merit with the consultation of the others members of Selection Committee after the trials. He said that the one-day open trials was held at Punjab Archery Centre, near Hockey Stadium, Lahore. About 30 men and women players participated open trials. Secretary General, Punjab Olympic Association, Idress Haider Khawaja was also present as Observer on occasion.

Wisal M further said that the selected team will take part National games which will be held on November 9-14, at Peshawar. The Archery event will be played at Hayatabad Sports Comlex, Peshawar. Nine teams from all over the country will participate in Archery event namely Pakistan Army, Pakistan WAPDA, Pakistan Police, Higher Education Commission (HEC), Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and KPK. Pakistan Archery team will be selected during the national games for the participation of the International events. Three members selection committee including Chairman Wisal M Khan and two other members, Syed Zulfiqar Shah and M Ijaz.