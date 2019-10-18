Azhar likely to replace Sarfraz as Test skipper

LAHORE: Pakistan’s top-order batsman Azhar Ali is likely to replace Sarfraz Ahmed as the national team’s skipper in the longest format of the game while wicketkeeper-batsman M Rizwan could serve as his deputy.

Pakistan’s head coach Misbah ul Haq is unhappy with Sarfraz’s performance and has reportedly communicated it to the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB’s) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Wasim Khan. According to reports, Misbah has made it clear to the PCB that Sarfraz should not continue as the captain of the team but the board is unwilling to take any chance with a new captain on a tough tour of Australia. Moreover, all-rounder M Hafeez is also under consideration to lead Pakistan in the limited-overs format. According to reports, the management is experimenting with young players for the Australia tour and in case the team fails to deliver results, the management can give the excuse of the team going through a transition phase. Others in the formation of team might find place are Salman Butt, Sami Aslam, Shan Masood, Abid Ali, M Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Adnan Akmal, M Musa and Rahat Ali.

Meanwhile, the T20I team could feature players such as M Irfan, Usman Qadir and Zafar Gohar. Though, the PCB has denied MIsbah’s concern and rift, he has also expressed his surprise at the behavior of Wahab Riaz, Imad Wasim and Haris Sohail, all three of whom make excuses to get out of training.