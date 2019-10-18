Junaid upbeat ahead of Holland trip

ISLAMABAD: A day ahead of national team departure for all important Olympic qualifying matches against Holland (October 26-27), head coach Khawaja Junaid promised to make the occasion worth remembering one for Pakistan hockey fans.

Taking to The News, the former Olympian who has been given the responsibilities to carry Pakistan hopes for a place in the 2020 Tokyo (Japan) Olympics, said what he could promise was to make the occasion a memorable and exciting one.

“Every hockey follower knows well that Holland are not only ranked 3 in the world, they have a team that has been regularly playing international hockey against the best teams in the world. There Pro League and European hockey experience in recent times give them a clear edge. What we are lacking is international exposure. No international hockey for almost eighteenth months has definitely made us a bit rusty. But I promise you that you would not see us lacking on any front when we are to lock horns against hosts on October 26-27 for a place in next year Olympics. They may be having home advantage also, still I feel Pakistan players have the guts to take the game back to Holland.”

When asked what gave him such a confidence on team’s performance, Junaid said hockey was very much in the blood of Pakistan players and they know well how to take the fight back to opponents. “Let me make it very clear that hockey is in our soul and blood and no team in the world can take us lightly when it comes to playing for a reason and a target. Here the place in the Olympics is at stake and every player in the team knows it well.

Pakistan team leaves late hours Saturday by a Qatar Airline flight to Amsterdam (Holland) and after staying at night, they will cross border to play two back to back international matches against Germany on October 22-23.

“Two matches against Germany ahead of the Olympic would give us required experience against European outfit. It would also help us judge our weaknesses. We have played couple of matches against good Navy team for local experience and I hope it would help new players in adjustments.” ‘

The team head coach said speed, aggression and distribution of ball has been considered as the forte of European teams. “What I have told and trained my charges for is to disturb that rhythm and at the same create opportunities for themselves.”

Pakistan are carrying six uncapped and totally new players in the team of 19. “Experienced Irfan who is playing league in London is to join the team in Holland while rest of 18 are to travel from Pakistan. There are six new faces Waqar Younis (GK), Rizwan Ali, Hamman Anjum, Ghazanfar Ali, Rana Abdul Waheed and Rana Sohail. They are carrying good hockey brain and hopefully would go on to make a name for themselves in international hockey in days to come.”