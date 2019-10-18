close
Fri Oct 18, 2019
October 18, 2019

Aisam, Gonzalez fall in European Open quarters

Sports

October 18, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan’s tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his Mexican partner Santiago Gonzalez lost in the quarter-finals of the European Open in Antwerp, Belgium on Thursday.

The unseeded pair of Aisam and Santiago, ranked 55th and 58th, respectively, was beaten by the fourth-seeded duo of Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen from Belgium, ranked 45th and 38th, respectively, 4-6, 2-6 in the quarters of men’s doubles.

