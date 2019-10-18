close
Fri Oct 18, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 18, 2019

PTF delegation to attend ATF events in India

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 18, 2019

KARACHI: A delegation from Pakistan will attend the Annual General Meeting and elections of Asian Tennis Federation (ATF) in India.

The ATF’s AGM and Elections are scheduled from November 29 to December 1 in Bangalore, India.

Dilawar Abbas (Life Vice-President ATF) and Tariq Murtaza (President Islamabad Tennis Association)will attend the events. However, President PTF Salim Saifullah Khan has conditioned his participation with the tour of Indian team for Davis Cup tie in November in Islamabad.

