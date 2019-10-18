close
Fri Oct 18, 2019
AFP
October 18, 2019

Shoaib Malik signs for South African T20 franchise

Sports

JOHANNESBURG: Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik will join Johannesburg-based Jozi Stars for the latter stages of the Mzansi Super League Twenty20 tournament this season.

The franchise announced on Thursday that Malik would take over from West Indian Chris Gayle, the franchise’s marquee overseas signing. Gayle is only available for the first six of the Stars’ ten league matches.

The Jozi Stars are the defending champions in the tournament, which was launched by Cricket South Africa last year despite the lack of a title sponsor or a major television deal. The 2019 edition will be played between November 8 and December 16. Malik, 37, has played in 35 Tests, 287 One-day Internationals and 111 T20 Internationals for Pakistan.

