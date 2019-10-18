Germany out of title race as Pakistan put up brave fight

KARACHI: Germany were thrown out of the 2nd Socca World Cup title race after Pakistan players put up a brave fight and conceded a 2-3 defeat, a margin that was not enough for the defending champions to stay in the run for the title.

According to information made available here from Crete, Greece, Germany needed to defeat Pakistan by at least six goals difference to stay in the run for the title. But the players in green put up an impressive show and displayed aggressive game to keep Germany, a top football-playing nation, on tenterhooks throughout the match, played at Leisure Leagues Ground in Crete.

Germany took the lead in the 14th minute with J Ademeit scoring the goal. Pakistan’s hero of the match Mohammad Waheed produced the equaliser in the 22nd minute.

N Kühle put Germany ahead again when he scored in the 24th minute. D Reinold increased the lead to 3-1 in the 37th minute but young Waheed, who has been selected in Pakistan’s under-19 squad, struck his second goal in the 42nd minute.

Pakistan made many advances to find an equaliser without success in the remaining part of the game. Germany and Pakistan have been eliminated from the title race from Group ‘H’.