Sri Lanka name T20 squad for Australia tour

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s T20 skipper Lasith Malinga, who skipped the recent Pakistan tour citing security fears, was on Thursday included in a 16-man squad to play against Australia.

Kusal Perera and Niroshan Dikwella also pulled out of the Pakistan tour, but were included in the squad to play three T20 matches in Australia. The opening match will be at the Adelaide Oval on October 27 with the second at Gabba in Brisbane on October 30 and the final game at the MCG in Melbourne on November 1.

Squad: Lasith Malinga (Captain), Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Niroshan Dickwella, Dasun Shanaka, Shehan Jayasuriya, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Oshada Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana and Kasun Rajitha.