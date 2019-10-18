Motorist fined for driving car with traffic cop clinging to bonnet

A man was fined for failing to pull up and driving on with a traffic policeman clinging to the bonnet of his car for a few meters in Gulshan-e-Iqbal on Wednesday.

According to traffic cop Naveed Ali of the Gulshan-e-Iqbal traffic section, he was on duty near Sir Syed University near the Nipa flyover when he signalled the driver of a car to pull up because he was not wearing the seatbelt.

However, when the motorist continued to drive, the cop mounted the bonnet in a bid to force him to pull up. The driver finally stopped the vehicle near the Government Post Office near the Nipa Chowrangi after some motorcyclists intervened.

The driver said he did not intent to hurt the policeman but he was in a hurry due to some medical emergency in his family. The police slapped him with a fine of Rs1,000 before releasing him. A video of the incident went viral on social media.