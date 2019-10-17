‘Azadi March to rid people of PTI govt’

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) provincial General Secretary Murtaza Javed Abbasi has said ‘Azadi March’ does not belong to a particular political party as millions of people will take to the streets against the government.

In a statement here on Wednesday, he said the opposition parties were united to get rid of the ‘selected’ rulers and millions of people, including doctors, paramedics, teachers, labourers, peasants and factory workers would participate in the march against the government.

The march is aimed at strengthening democracy and the Constitution as well as ensuring respect for the vote, he added.

Abbasi said PML-N workers would participate in the Azadi March in large numbers as per the directives of party Quaid Nawaz Sharif. He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had failed to deliver and honour the commitments made during the election campaign including the creation of 10 million jobs and the construction of five million houses. The march would prove to be the last nail in the coffin of the PTI, he added.