Sheikhan residents protest against SHO

PESHAWAR: Residents of Sheikhan in Bara district staged a protest against the land mafia and SHO Bara on Wednesday.

Led by the Ziaur Rehman, Gul Wazir, Akbar Khan and others, the participants while carrying banners and placards, chanted slogans against criminals and SHO.

They alleged that the land mafia bulldozed their house on October 4 and looted their belongings in the presence of police.

The protesters said the land mafia was depriving them of their property with the support of police.