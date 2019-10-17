Ceasefire violations: FO summons Indian deputy HC, lodges protest

ISLAMABAD: South Asia and Saarc Director General Dr Mohammad Faisal on Wednesday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nezapir Sector.

On October 15, the indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by Indian army in Nezapir Sector killed three civilians namely Ghulam Qaider, 55, Mariam Bibi, 12 and Haider Ali, 10 and injured eight others including women and minors.

The Director General urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement, investigate incidents of ceasefire violations and instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire at the LoC and Working Boundary.

He stressed that Indian side should permit UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

“The deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws.

The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation,” he said.

The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and Working boundary have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars, and automatic weapons, which still continues.

This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed 1970 ceasefire violations.