Erdogan puts off Pak visit due to Syrian crisis

ISLAMABAD. The visit of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to Pakistan scheduled for October 23 and 24 has been postponed due to the Syrian crisis.

It was a very important visit during which a landmark Economic cooperation Framework agreement was to be signed. The Syrian border crisis has got global centerstage now and American Vice President And Secretary of State will reach Ankara today for a solution. Pakistan respects and supports Turkey position and rationale for the action it has taken to stabilise the border region with Syria.