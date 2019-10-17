High inflation, rupee devaluation, higher power tariff: PTCL operating profit, net profit down by 15pc, 32pc

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan Telecommunications Company Limited profit increased 14 percent to Rs5.465 billion for the nine months period ended September 30, 2019, translating into EPS of Rs1.07, a bourse filing said.
Operating profit and net profit for January-September decreased by 15 percent and 32 percent, respectively, as a result of high inflation, significant devaluation of rupee against USD and higher power tariffs.
