Traders announce shutter-down strike on 29th, 30th

ISLAMABAD: The trader community on Wednesday announced shutter-down strike across the country on October 29 and 30 to press for their demands.

Addressing a press conference here, Muhammad Kashif Chaudhry, President of Markazi Tanzeem-e-Tajran, said the decision to give call for shutter down strike had been taken in consultation with all the groups of traders.

Kashif Chaudhry said that the traders would come up with stronger reaction in the next phase if the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) fails to meet their demands. “The traders’ community will not call off its protest till the FBR withdraws condition of Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) on purchase of Rs50,000 and above,” he said.

President Markazi Anjuman Tajran, Muhammad Ajmal Baloch, Sharjeel Mir, Shahid Ghafoor Paracha, Naeem Mir, Raja Javed Iqbal were also present on the occasion.

Kashif Chaudhry said that conditions being imposed by the FBR on traders would not serve purpose on increase in tax collection rather such attempts would backfire resulting in corruption.

He maintained that the shutter-down strike would also be referendum against economic policies of the government and FBR.