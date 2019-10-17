KP register first win in 2nd XI T20s

KARACHI: Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa recorded their first win in the National T20 2nd XI Tournament at the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday, sa­ys a press release.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa outplayed hosts Sindh by six wickets — this was Sindh’s first defeat in the tournament.

Central Punjab, who like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had lost their first two matches, also won their first match of the event after overcoming Balochistan by 57 runs.

Scores in brief: At National Stadium, Karachi: Sindh 169-6, 20 overs (Muhammad Waqas 36, Ramiz Aziz 34; Sajid Khan 2-28). Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 171-4, 17.2 overs (Gohar Ali 49, Nabi Gul 44; Ghulam Muddasar 3-31). Result: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won by 6 wickets.

At National Stadium, Karachi: Central Punjab 198-6, 20 overs (Muhammad Saad 66, Nauman Anwar 62, Zahid Mansoor 39 not out; Akbarur Rehman 3-31, Khurram Shehzad 2-32). Balo­chistan 141-8, 20 overs (Ibtisam Sheikh 46, Jalat Khan 29; Raza Ali Dar 3-23). Result: Central Punjab won by 57 runs.