‘Govt figure behind selection of Umar, Ahmed’

ISLAMABAD: Senator Mush­a­hi­d­ullah Khan made star­tling revelations on Wednesday during the meeting of Senate Standing Committee on IPC, alleging that a prominent government figure was behind the selection of two non-performing players — Umar Akmal and Ahmed Shehzad — in the national T20 team against Sri Lanka.

“The two were selected in the team with the intervention of an influential government figure. Both did not deserve places in the team but were inducted after an official backed their inclusion,” Mushahidullah alleged during the meeting convened to discuss cricket affairs.

Umar and Ahmed played in the first two T20 matches against Sri Lanka.

The Senator added that Head Coach Misbahul Haq was against their selection in the team but could not resist as he was drawing more than Rs3 million salary per month.

“Possibly his monthly salary was more important for him and that is why Misbah could not resist unfair selection of Umar and Ahmed.”

Mushahidullah added that Sri Lankan team was below par and it was surprising to see world’s No 1 team losing against such a weak outfit.

The IPC committee members were seen furious over the absence of Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ehsan Mani and Managing Director Wasim Khan from the meeting.

“Both should have made sure their presence in the committee’s meeting. Both PCB high-ups are not present here. There is a lot to talk on new cricket structure and team’s performance.”

PCB Director (Domestic) Haroon Rashid told the members that meeting notice was received on October 9 when both officials were in Dubai to attend ICC Board meeting.

The committee members said that both PCB officials must ensure their presence in the next meeting.

Senator Faisal Javed also criticised sidelining Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez from the team.

“Why they were sidelined from the series against Sri Lanka despite giving relatively good performance in recent times. It is surprising to see a weak new-look Sri Lanka team beating Pakistan with such a big margin in T20 series.”

Haroon Rashid said Malik’s performance was not up to the mark.

“Only Misbahul Haq was responsible for team’s performance and I am not authorised to talk on his behalf,” Haroon Rashid said.

“How you could say that for Shoaib Malik as he was seen going on run-scoring spree in the Caribbean League. Misbah was good Test and One-Day player but was never a good T20 player,” Senator Faisal Javed said.

Mushahidullah also expressed his concern over first-class cricketers’ jobs insecurity.

“A good number of first-class cricketers, who were getting good amount in return of representing their departmental teams, have gone jobless due to the new domestic structure. It is really a worrying point,” he said.