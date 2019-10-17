close
Thu Oct 17, 2019
October 17, 2019

Property dispute claims life

National

October 17, 2019

SIALKOT: An accused shot dead a man and injured his mother, two brothers, a sister and a relative over a property dispute. According to police, Riaz Bhatti entered the house of Tanvir Bhatti of village Khanpur Syedan and opened indiscriminate fire, leaving Tanvir dead on the spot and his mother Kausar Bibi, brothers Qaseer and Salman, a sister and relative Fayyaz Bhatti injured.

