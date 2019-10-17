close
Thu Oct 17, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 17, 2019

Girl dies in shopping centre fire

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 17, 2019

LALAMUSA: A 15-year-old girl died when a fire broke out in a multi-storey shopping centre on Bhimber Road, Gujrat, on Wednesday. The fire engulfed the whole shopping centre early in the morning and several people jumped from shopping centre to save their lives. Sources said that one girl died of suffocation while five others sustained burs. Rescue 1122 fire fighters rushed to the spot and tried to bring the fire in control. Several persons were fainted due to smoke. Valuables were also turned into ashes.

