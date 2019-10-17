close
Thu Oct 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
October 17, 2019

SC delists Justice Faez Isa case

National

A
APP
October 17, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Wednesday delisted Justice Qazi Faez Isa case over non-availability of the bench. According to a notification, the apex court notified for information of all advocates/advocate-on-record and parties concerned that Justice Qazi Faez Isa v the president of Pakistan and others, case listed on 16.10.19 in supplementary cause list no 445/2019 at 11.30 am before Full Court (Bench) comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik, Justice Faisal Arab, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Jutice Yahya Afridi and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed are delisted due to non-availability of requisite bench. The case has been delisted due to sudden demise of Additional Inspector General Sindh Shahid Hayat, first cousin of Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan