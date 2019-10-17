close
Thu Oct 17, 2019
October 17, 2019

Man kills daughter for ‘honour’

National

October 17, 2019

JHANG: A man Wednesday killed his daughter over expressing her desire to marry a man of her choice. Iqbal of Mohallah Hasnana hanged his daughter Nazia, 18, with a rope when she showed her willingness to her family members of marrying a man of her desire. Kotwali police shifted the body to the DHQ hospital for an autopsy.

