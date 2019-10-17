Man kills daughter for ‘honour’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
JHANG: A man Wednesday killed his daughter over expressing her desire to marry a man of her choice. Iqbal of Mohallah Hasnana hanged his daughter Nazia, 18, with a rope when she showed her willingness to her family members of marrying a man of her desire. Kotwali police shifted the body to the DHQ hospital for an autopsy.
