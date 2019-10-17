PAC-II chairman slams officials

LAHORE: The devil-may-care attitude of the Punjab bureaucrats brought them under severe criticism from Public Accounts Committee-II Chairman Syed Yawar Bokhari who threatened them of mentioning their “incompetence” and “carelessness” in their annual confidential reports.

Housing Secretary Nasim Sadiq and Saaf Pani Company CEO Salman Yusuf were severely criticised by the PAC-II chairman for including the already discussed audit paras in the agenda of the meeting and appearing before the committee without preparation.

The PAC-II which met on a third day was adjourned in anger by the chairman who also issued warning to the officials for issuing the “note of displeasure” and mentioning their performance in their ACRs.

Syed Yawar Bokhari said the previous CEO of Saaf Pani Company had briefed the committee quite well due to which the discussions related to this project were conducted in a quite better way.

However, he said it was so regretful to see that these officials had no answers to the questions taken up in the meeting and it seemed that every burden was being shifted on to the previous CEO who had been expelled from the job already. Yawar Bokhari stated that no proper briefing was conducted by these officials and an effort was made to mislead the PAC while shifting all the blames on him.

“PAC is the largest forum for accountability. I will not let it become a joke. Officials are answerable for their deeds. No irregularity shall be allowed” said Syed Yawar Bokhari.

“This red tapism has made the life of the common man miserable” he said.

Syed Yawar Bokhari, who has been elected from Attock, stated that it was bureaucracy which committed negligence from its duties but the responsibility came on the politicians.

He said that it was so unfortunate that the officials concerned didn’t show any attention towards the direction issued by the PAC in the last meeting and came up with the already discussed agenda.