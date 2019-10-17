close
Thu Oct 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
Agencies
October 17, 2019

Every heinous crime is not terrorism: CJ

Top Story

A
Agencies
October 17, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa observed on Wednesday that every heinous crime does not fall in the ambit of terrorism. The CJP said this while heading a three-member bench which took up the murder of Ghulam Muhammad by one Kalay Khan on the court premises. The Supreme Court acquitted Kalay Khan in the case. CJP, while inquiring government counsel, observed, “You should correct your definition of terrorism as terror related cases have piled up.” CJP observed, “We will give decision this month upon definition of terrorism.”

CJP observed that murder was committed due to personal enmity. “Several misunderstandings regarding terrorism will be removed from court’s definition upon terrorism,” CJP further observed.

Trial court had awarded death sentence to Kalay Khan while high court awarded him life imprisonment.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story